Love Bengal currant or Christ's thorn? 5 must-try recipes

Bengal currant, or Christ's thorn, is a small tropical fruit with a tangy flavor. This versatile fruit can be used in various recipes to add a unique taste to your dishes. Here are five creative ways to use Bengal currant in your cooking. From refreshing drinks to flavorful desserts, these ideas will help you explore the culinary potential of this delightful fruit.

Tip 1 Bengal currant smoothie delight Blend fresh Bengal currants with yogurt and honey for a refreshing smoothie. The tartness of the currants balances the sweetness of honey, creating a delicious drink perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon snack. Add some ice cubes for an extra chill factor. This smoothie is not only tasty but also packed with vitamins and antioxidants.

Tip 2 Tangy Bengal currant chutney Make a flavorful chutney by cooking Bengal currants with spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and turmeric. This tangy condiment goes well with rice dishes or flatbreads like naan or roti. The spices enhance the natural tartness of the currants, giving you a unique twist on traditional chutneys.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Bengal currant sorbet treat For a refreshing dessert, puree Bengal currants with sugar and lemon juice, and freeze the mixture until it reaches a sorbet-like consistency. This simple yet delightful treat is ideal for hot days when you crave something cool and fruity. The natural sweetness of the currants shines through in every bite.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Savory Bengal currant rice pilaf Incorporate Bengal currants into rice pilaf by cooking basmati rice with onions, garlic, and spices such as cardamom and cloves. Stir in fresh currants just before serving for bursts of tartness amidst the savory flavors. This dish makes an excellent side or main course when paired with vegetables or legumes.