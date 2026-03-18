How to add psyllium husk to your breakfast

Psyllium husk, a soluble fiber, is known for its cholesterol-lowering properties. Adding it to your breakfast can be a simple yet effective way to manage cholesterol levels. Here are five breakfasts that not only taste great but also help you keep your cholesterol in check with the goodness of psyllium husk.

Dish 1 Oatmeal with psyllium husk Oatmeal is another fiber-rich breakfast option that goes well with psyllium husk. Just add a teaspoon of psyllium husk to your morning bowl of oatmeal, and you get a boost in soluble fiber intake. This combination can help lower LDL cholesterol by reducing the absorption of fat in the intestines. Top your oatmeal with fresh fruits like berries or bananas for added flavor and nutrients.

Dish 2 Smoothie bowl with psyllium husk A smoothie bowl is an easy way to add fruits and vegetables to your diet. Blend spinach, banana, and almond milk together, and add a tablespoon of psyllium husk before serving it in a bowl. Not only does this boost the fiber content, but it also makes for a filling meal that keeps you energized throughout the morning.

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Dish 3 Whole grain toast with avocado and psyllium Whole grain toast makes for a great base for toppings rich in healthy fats, such as avocado. Mix one teaspoon of psyllium husk into mashed avocado before spreading it on your toast. This way, you get the benefits of both whole grains and avocados, which are great for heart health, while also adding fiber to the meal.

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Dish 4 Yogurt parfait with psyllium husk A yogurt parfait with layers of granola, fruits, and a sprinkle of psyllium husk makes for a delicious breakfast option. Start with a layer of plain yogurt, add granola, and then top with sliced strawberries or blueberries, before sprinkling one teaspoon of psyllium husk over it all. This parfait not only tastes good but also offers probiotics from yogurt and fiber from granola and psyllium.