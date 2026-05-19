Beyond Iceland: 5 geothermal sites in New Zealand

New Zealand 's North Island is famous for its geothermal activity, especially in Rotorua. Beyond this famous town, other equally fascinating geothermal sites lie. These hidden gems give you a chance to witness the earth's raw power, minus the crowds. From bubbling mud pools to colorful mineral deposits, these sites are a must-visit for those looking for a unique experience in nature's playground.

#1 Wai-O-Tapu: A colorful wonderland Wai-O-Tapu is famous for its colorful hot springs and geysers. The park has a variety of geothermal features, such as the Champagne Pool with its vivid orange and blue colors. You can take a walk through the park on well-maintained trails that lead you to different attractions. The Lady Knox Geyser erupts daily at 10:15 a.m., making it a must-see for visitors.

#2 Orakei Korako: Hidden geothermal gem Orakei Korako is a lesser-known but equally stunning geothermal area. Located on the banks of Lake Ohakuri, this site features silica terraces and vibrant hot springs. A short ferry ride across the lake takes you to the park entrance. Once inside, you can explore various walking trails that lead you to hidden geothermal wonders, away from the hustle and bustle of more popular tourist spots.

Advertisement

#3 Te Aroha: A relaxing retreat Te Aroha is famous for its mineral-rich hot pools, perfect for relaxing and rejuvenating. The town has several public and private pools where you can soak in warm waters while enjoying stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Te Aroha's unique mineral composition is said to have therapeutic properties, making it an ideal destination for health enthusiasts.

Advertisement

#4 Tokaanu: A cultural experience Tokaanu gives visitors a glimpse into Maori culture, along with its geothermal activity. Located near Lake Taupo, this site features steaming vents and bubbling mud pools, all while being culturally significant to local tribes. Guided tours give you an insight into traditional Maori practices related to these natural wonders, making it both an educational and experiential visit.