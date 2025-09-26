Bhutan on your plate: 5 must-try dishes

Bhutan , the land of majestic mountains and rich cultural heritage, has a unique culinary scene. The country's snacks are a reflection of its diverse culture and traditions. From savory to sweet, Bhutanese snacks have it all. They are not just delicious but also deeply rooted in the country's history and lifestyle. Exploring these snacks gives you an insight into Bhutan's vibrant culture.

Dish 1 Ema datshi: Bhutan's national dish Ema datshi is Bhutan's national dish and a staple in every household. This spicy cheese dish is made with green chilies and cheese, and is usually served with rice. The dish highlights the Bhutanese love for spicy food and simple ingredients that pack a punch. Ema datshi is loved by locals and gives visitors a taste of authentic Bhutanese cuisine.

Dish 2 Juma: Traditional Bhutanese snack Juma is a traditional Bhutanese snack prepared from wheat flour and sugar. Shaped into small round balls, it is commonly enjoyed during festivals or special occasions. This sweet treat provides a glimpse into the traditional cooking methods of Bhutanese communities, using simple ingredients to create something delightful.

Dish 3 Khuli: Unique flatbread experience Khuli is a unique flatbread that is commonly eaten in rural Bhutanese areas. Prepared from buckwheat or rice flour, khuli is usually served with curries or eaten alone as a snack. Its chewy texture makes it different from other breads in the region, while also showcasing the adaptability of traditional recipes to local ingredients.

Drink 1 Suja: Traditional Bhutanese butter tea Suja is traditional Bhutanese butter tea made from tea leaves, butter, and salt. This warming drink is particularly popular in colder months when it provides warmth and comfort after long days outdoors. Suja also acts as an energy booster for those engaged in physical activities such as trekking through the rugged terrain of Bhutan's landscapes.