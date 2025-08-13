Where to go for birdwatching in India

India is home to a wide variety of birds, making it a birdwatcher's paradise. While famous places like Bharatpur and Kaziranga are well-known, there are several off-beat forests that offer unique experiences for birdwatchers. These hidden gems allow you to discover rare and endemic species in their natural habitats. Exploring them can be rewarding and enlightening for enthusiasts looking for adventures in ornithology.

#1 Silent Valley National Park's avian wonders Silent Valley National Park, Kerala's pristine forest, is a treat for bird lovers. Not only the park houses over 200 species of birds, including the endangered Nilgiri wood pigeon and Malabar parakeet, but the thick evergreen forests also provide a perfect habitat for them. If you want to see rare species, this is a must-visit spot for you. Its remote location also makes sure birds aren't disturbed by humans.

#2 Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary's feathered residents Located in Karnataka, Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary is another unknown birdwatchers' paradise. Home to over 300 recorded species, the sanctuary offers sightings of the great hornbill and Malabar trogon among others. The diverse topography of deciduous forests and riverine habitats leads to a diversity of birdlife. Visitors can take guided tours along the Kali River or hike trails within the sanctuary to catch glimpses of these magnificent creatures.

#3 Namdapha National Park's bird diversity Due to its diverse altitudinal range (from tropical rainforests to alpine meadows), Arunachal Pradesh's Namdapha National Park offers one of India's richest avian populations. More than 500 bird species, including the rare Blyth's tragopan and Ward's trogon, are found in this park. Its remoteness keeps it away from tourists but provides plenty of opportunities for passionate birdwatchers in search of unique sightings, amidst stunning scenery.