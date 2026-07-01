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Why you should start eating black-eyed peas

By Simran Jeet 11:09 am Jul 01, 202611:09 am

What's the story

African black-eyed peas are a staple in many African cuisines and are gaining popularity for their health benefits. These legumes are rich in nutrients that promote heart health. Including them in your diet can be an easy way to improve cardiovascular well-being. Here, we explore the nutritional profile of African black-eyed peas and how they can benefit your heart.