Why you must add black pepper to your daily diet

Known as the "king of spices," black pepper is more than just a staple for your kitchen. It is loaded with antioxidants, combating oxidative stress and providing a list of health benefits. Here are five benefits of black pepper's antioxidants and why it should be a part of your diet.

#1 Boosts digestive health Black pepper stimulates the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which helps in digestion. Proper digestion ensures nutrients are absorbed efficiently and waste is expelled effectively. The antioxidants present in black pepper also help reduce inflammation in the gut, promoting overall digestive health. Including black pepper in meals can enhance digestive processes and alleviate common issues like bloating and gas.

#2 Enhances nutrient absorption The piperine compound present in black pepper improves the bioavailability of nutrients from other foods. Meaning, when eaten with other nutrient-rich foods, black pepper allows your body to absorb more vitamins and minerals. For example, it notably boosts the absorption of curcumin from turmeric by up to 2,000%. Making it a great addition to dishes for maximizing your nutritional intake.

#3 Supports respiratory health Traditionally, people have used black pepper to relieve respiratory conditions, thanks to its expectorant properties. The antioxidants in it help clear congestion by breaking down mucus deposits in the airways. Plus, its anti-inflammatory properties can soothe irritated respiratory passages, thus making it easier to breathe when you have a cold or allergies.

#4 Promotes skin health The antioxidant properties of black pepper make for healthier skin. It works against free radicals that lead to premature aging and skin damage. Regular consumption may keep skin elastic and reduce signs of aging (like wrinkles, fine lines). Furthermore, its antibacterial properties can help in preventing acne by keeping the pores clean from bacteria buildup.