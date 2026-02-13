Adventure lovers, add blokarting to your list

Blokarting is a unique sport that combines the thrill of land sailing with the beauty of Kenya 's diverse landscapes. This activity involves racing small, three-wheeled karts powered by wind across open terrains. From coastal dunes to expansive savannahs, Kenya offers some of the most scenic and challenging spots for blokarting enthusiasts. Here are five top spots in Kenya where you can experience this exhilarating sport.

#1 Diani Beach: Coastal winds and sandy shores Diani Beach is famous for its long stretches of white sand and consistent coastal winds, making it perfect for blokarting. The gentle sea breeze allows for smooth sailing on the beach, while the expansive shoreline gives enough space for both beginners and experienced riders to hone their skills. The stunning Indian Ocean backdrop adds to the charm of this popular destination.

#2 Lake Elementaita: Scenic views and open spaces Nestled in the Great Rift Valley, Lake Elementaita offers a unique landscape for blokarting. The area features vast open spaces with panoramic views of the surrounding hills and wildlife. The dry lake bed provides a smooth surface ideal for high-speed races, while the cool winds make it an ideal spot for land sailing enthusiasts.

#3 Hell's Gate National Park: Adventure amidst wildlife Hell's Gate National Park provides a rare opportunity to combine wildlife viewing with blokarting. The park's diverse terrain features everything from rocky paths to grassy plains, all while being home to various animals like giraffes and zebras. Riders can enjoy navigating through this natural wonder while taking in breathtaking views of cliffs and geothermal features.

#4 Malindi: Tropical winds on pristine beaches Malindi is another coastal gem where tropical winds create perfect conditions for blokarting on pristine beaches. The area has less crowded shores compared to other tourist hotspots, giving you an uninterrupted experience as you race along sandy tracks under clear skies. With its warm climate all year round, Malindi makes an ideal destination regardless of when you visit.