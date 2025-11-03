Body pH and health: What to know

The human body's pH level is often discussed in relation to health, with claims that certain foods can significantly alter it. However, these claims are mostly based on misconceptions. The body has its own mechanisms to maintain pH balance, primarily through the kidneys and lungs. Understanding how these systems work can help debunk myths about diet and pH levels.

#1 The body's natural pH regulation The human body has a natural ability to maintain its pH levels within a narrow range. The kidneys filter out excess acids or bases from the blood, while the lungs expel carbon dioxide, which helps regulate acidity. These processes ensure that the body's internal environment remains stable despite external dietary influences.

#2 Misconceptions about alkaline diets Alkaline diets claim to improve health by reducing acidity in the body. However, scientific evidence supporting this is limited. While some foods are more alkaline-forming than others, they do not significantly affect overall blood pH. Instead, they may impact urine pH temporarily without causing long-term changes.

#3 Impact of diet on urine pH Diet can influence urine pH but not blood pH directly. Foods like citrus fruits may make urine more acidic despite being alkaline-forming once metabolized. This is because they increase citric acid excretion rather than altering systemic acidity levels.