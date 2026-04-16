Go boho with these braid styles!

Bohemian braids are the perfect way to add a touch of effortless elegance to your summer look. These relaxed, free-spirited styles are a must-have for anyone looking to add a bit of flair to their hair without spending hours in front of the mirror. Be it a day out on the beach or a casual brunch with friends, bohemian braids can make you look chic and put together.

#1 Messy fishtail braid The messy fishtail braid is a perfect combination of elegance and ease. To achieve this look, all you need to do is divide your hair into two sections and take small pieces from each section, crossing them over one another. The key is to keep it loose for that relaxed vibe. This braid works beautifully with textured or wavy hair, making it ideal for summer days.

#2 Boho crown braid The boho crown braid gives you that goddess-like feel. Start by braiding two sections from either side of your head, and pin them across the top like a crown. This style is perfect for long hair, and gives you a romantic, yet laid-back look. You can also add flowers or decorative pins to make it even more special for summer events.

Advertisement

#3 Waterfall braid The waterfall braid is a beautiful twist on the classic braid, with its cascading effect. Start by picking up three strands at the front and braiding them normally, but drop the bottom strand every time you cross one over another. This way, new strands fall through the gaps, creating a waterfall-like appearance down your back.

Advertisement

#4 Side swept bohemian braid For those who love wearing their hair down but with an added twist, the side-swept bohemian braid is perfect. Simply gather all your hair to one side, and create a loose braid starting from above your shoulder line. This gives an asymmetrical look that adds volume and interest without being too complicated or time-consuming.