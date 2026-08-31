Love boho decor? Bring in these vintage vases
What's the story
Vintage thrift store finds can be a treasure trove for those looking to add a touch of bohemian flair to their home decor. Among these treasures, vases stand out as versatile pieces that can enhance any room's aesthetic. With a bit of creativity and an eye for unique designs, you can transform your living space into a bohemian haven without breaking the bank. Here are five vintage vases to consider for your bohemian home decor.
#1
Hand-painted ceramic vase
A hand-painted ceramic vase brings in an artistic touch with intricate designs and vibrant colors.
These vases are usually made from clay and painted by hand, giving each piece its own character.
They look great with fresh flowers or even on their own as decorative pieces on shelves or tables.
Their earthy materials and craftsmanship make them a staple in bohemian decor.
#2
Macrame hanging vase
Combining the art of knotting with the beauty of glass, macrame hanging vases are perfect for those who love texture and patterns.
These vases are suspended from the ceiling or walls with macrame cords, adding vertical interest to your space.
They are perfect for small plants or succulents, and can be hung near windows or in corners to maximize light exposure.
#3
Vintage glass bottle vase
Vintage glass bottle vases are a great way to add old-world charm to your bohemian decor.
These bottles are usually found in different shapes and sizes, giving you the freedom to choose what fits your style best.
You can use them as standalone pieces or group them together for a more dramatic effect.
Their transparent nature allows you to showcase colorful blooms or decorative fillers.
#4
Terracotta floor vase
Terracotta floor vases are ideal statement pieces that add warmth and texture to large rooms.
Their earthy tones go well with natural materials like wood and wicker, which are commonly used in bohemian interiors.
You can place these vases next to fireplaces, entryways, or even outdoor patios for an inviting look.
#5
Etched metal vase
Etched metal vases bring in an element of sophistication with their detailed patterns and designs on metal surfaces like brass or copper alloys.
These metallic accents catch light beautifully while adding depth to any room's color scheme, without overpowering other elements within the space.
They work best when paired alongside neutral-toned furnishings, ensuring balance throughout the area.