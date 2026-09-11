You must try these tasty treats from Bolivia
What's the story
Bolivia is a country rich in culture and heritage, and its traditional snacks are a testament to that. These snacks not only provide a taste of the local flavors but also give an insight into the culinary practices of the region. From savory to sweet, Bolivian snacks have something for everyone, and they are ideal for anyone wanting to explore the country's diverse food scene.
Snack 1
Saltenas: A savory delight
Saltenas are one of Bolivia's most famous snacks.
These baked pastries are filled with a mixture of potatoes, peas, and spices. They are similar to empanadas but have a slightly sweet dough that balances the savory filling.
Saltenas are usually eaten as a mid-morning snack or light meal and can be found at street vendors and bakeries across Bolivia.
Snack 2
Humintas: Corn-based treats
Humintas are traditional Bolivian snacks made from corn dough mixed with cheese and spices.
The mixture is wrapped in corn husks and steamed until cooked through.
These treats have a soft texture with a hint of sweetness from the corn.
Humintas can be enjoyed as an afternoon snack, or as a side dish with meals.
Snack 3
Api: A warm beverage
Api is a warm drink prepared from cornmeal boiled with water or milk and flavored with cinnamon and sugar.
It is usually consumed during breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up on chilly days.
Api comes in two varieties—api morado (purple) made from purple corn, and api blanco (white) made from white corn.
Snack 4
Picarones: Sweet potato fritters
Picarones are sweet potato fritters served with syrup made from sugar cane juice or honey.
These round fritters are deep-fried until golden brown on the outside but soft on the inside.
Picarones are often sold by street vendors during festivals or special occasions across Bolivia.
Snack 5
Choclo con queso: Simple yet satisfying
Choclo con queso is one of the simplest yet most satisfying Bolivian snacks. It consists of boiled large-kernel corn served with cheese slices on top.
This combination highlights the natural sweetness of choclo (large-kernel corn) and the creamy texture of cheese.
It makes for a quick, nutritious snack option available at local markets throughout Bolivia.