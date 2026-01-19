Bollywood celebrities have a knack for making even the simplest of outfits look chic, and their pastel layering tricks are no different. Pastels are a great way to add a subtle pop of color to your winter wardrobe, without going overboard. By layering pastels the right way, you can create a number of stylish looks that are both warm and fashionable. Here are some tricks from Bollywood stars on how to layer pastels like a pro this winter.

Tip 1 Mix and match pastels Mixing and matching different pastel shades can create a harmonious look that is pleasing to the eye. Bollywood celebs often pair soft pinks with mint greens or lavender with baby blue. The key is to keep the colors in the same family so that they complement each other rather than clash. This way, you can add depth to your outfit without overpowering it.

Tip 2 Use neutral base layers Using neutral base layers is essential when layering pastels. Celebrities usually opt for white, beige, or light grey as their base layers. These neutral tones help in balancing out the pastel shades and make sure that the colors don't compete for attention. A neutral base also makes it easier to mix different pastels without making the outfit look too busy.

Tip 3 Accessorize with pastels Accessories are a great way to add pastels to your look without going overboard. Bollywood stars often use pastel scarves, hats, or bags to add a hint of color to their outfits. These accessories can easily be added or taken off depending on the weather or occasion, making them a flexible choice for anyone looking to add pastels to their winter wardrobe.

Tip 4 Layer textures for depth Layering different textures in pastel shades can add an interesting dimension to your outfit. Celebrities often wear knitted sweaters over silk blouses or denim jackets over chiffon tops in soft hues. The combination of textures not only adds visual interest but also keeps you warm during chilly winters.