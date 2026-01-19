Smoothie lovers, try these refreshing blends

Maintaining strong bones is essential for overall health, and diet plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. For those who are lactose intolerant or prefer to avoid dairy, there are plenty of nutritious smoothie options that can help support bone health. These smoothies are packed with calcium-rich ingredients and other essential nutrients that promote bone density and strength. Here are five lactose-free smoothies to consider for better bone health.

Tip 1 Spinach and almond smoothie Spinach is loaded with calcium, while almonds also provide a good dose of this mineral. Blend a handful of spinach with a tablespoon of almond butter, a banana, and some almond milk for a creamy smoothie. This combo offers not just calcium but also magnesium and vitamin K, which are essential for healthy bones.

Tip 2 Kale and chia seed smoothie Kale is another leafy green that is high in calcium. Chia seeds are also an amazing source of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber. Mix one cup of kale leaves with two tablespoons of chia seeds, half an apple, and some coconut water to make a refreshing drink. This smoothie will help you get the nutrients required for healthy bones.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Tofu berry smoothie Tofu is an excellent plant-based source of calcium and protein. Blend half a cup of silken tofu with a handful of mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries), one tablespoon of flaxseed meal, and some soy milk to make this delicious smoothie. The berries add antioxidants to your diet, while tofu gives you the protein your bones need.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Broccoli banana smoothie Broccoli is high in calcium and vitamin C, which are essential for collagen production in bones. Blend one small broccoli stalk with one banana, two tablespoons of hemp seeds, and some oat milk for a nutritious drink that supports bone health.