Love poetry? These books will steal your heart!

Renowned Indian lyricist, poet, and filmmaker Gulzar has always been an admirer of the beauty of words. His poetry is a reflection of his love for language and the emotions it can convey. In this article, we take a look at five poetry books that are said to be inspired by or have influenced Gulzar's own work. These books highlight the different styles and themes that have shaped his poetic journey.

#1 'Ghazals of Ghalib' Gulzar has often expressed his admiration for Mirza Ghalib's ghazals. The collection captures Ghalib's unique style of weaving complex emotions with simple language. Ghalib's work has been instrumental in shaping Urdu poetry, and his ability to express love, loss, and longing continues to inspire poets like Gulzar. This book serves as a reminder of Ghalib's timeless appeal and influence on modern-day poets.

#2 'Leaves of Grass' by Walt Whitman Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass is another book that has inspired Gulzar. The free verse style and celebration of nature and humanity in Whitman's poetry resonate with Gulzar's own writing style. The book's exploration of individualism and connection to the universe offers a different perspective that can be seen in Gulzar's poetic expressions as well.

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#3 'The Prophet' by Kahlil Gibran Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet is a collection of poetic essays that delve into various aspects of life such as love, joy, sorrow, freedom, and self-knowledge. Gulzar has often praised Gibran's ability to convey profound truths through simple yet powerful language. This book serves as a testament to how poetry can offer wisdom on life's complexities.

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#4 'The Sun and Her Flowers' by Rupi Kaur Rupi Kaur's The Sun and Her Flowers is a modern-day favorite among poets and readers alike for its accessible yet impactful verses on themes like growth, healing, and femininity. While it might not be directly linked to Gulzar's traditional style, its emotional depth resonates with his own exploration of human experiences through poetry.