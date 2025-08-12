Citrus peel spray: Natural pest control for plants 

Citrus peel spray is an easy and effective way to improve your plants' health. This homemade solution uses the natural properties of citrus peels to repel pests and encourage growth. By using kitchen waste, you can whip up an eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides. The essential oils in citrus peels have antimicrobial and insect-repelling qualities, making them an invaluable part of your gardening routine.

Tip 1 Collecting citrus peels Start by collecting peels from oranges, lemons, or limes after eating the fruit. Make sure that the peels are free from any stickers or wax coatings. You can store these peels in a container until you have enough for your spray. This practice not only reduces waste but also provides a cost-effective method for plant care.

Tip 2 Preparing the spray solution To prepare the spray, chop up the collected citrus peels into small pieces and place them in a pot with water. Bring this mixture to a boil and let it simmer for about ten minutes. Once cooled, strain out the solids using a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth, ensuring that only liquid remains.

Tip 3 Application on plants Once strained, pour the liquid into a spray bottle for easy application on plants. Spray this solution directly onto leaves and stems where you often find pesky bugs. However, we suggest you test on one leaf first before going all out to ensure no adverse reactions take place.