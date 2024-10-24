Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your health with vegan dressings made from algae-based ingredients, rich in calcium and other nutrients.

Try spirulina mixed with citrus for a zesty dressing, or chlorella with cashews for a creamy Caesar.

Algal oil vinaigrette offers omega-three fatty acids, while a tangy tahini-spirulina blend combines calcium-rich sesame seeds and spirulina.

Even seaweed can be used in a sweet-and-sour Asian-inspired dressing.

These dressings are perfect for salads, roasted veggies, and more.

By Anujj Trehaan 10:28 am Oct 24, 202410:28 am

Spirulina Citrus Splash

The unlikely hero of your salad dressing: Spirulina Take one tablespoon of spirulina powder, mix it with fresh orange juice, lemon zest, and a hint of garlic. You've got yourself a zesty, nutrient-packed dressing! Perfect for salads or roasted veggies, and a great way to add a dash of calcium, proteins, and antioxidants to your meal.

Creamy chlorella Caesar

Give the classic Caesar dressing a healthy twist with the superfood chlorella powder. Simply blend soaked cashews, chlorella powder, lemon juice, capers, and nutritional yeast to create that creamy texture and tangy flavor you love. Chlorella contributes not only calcium but also detoxifying benefits to this popular dressing. Perfect for salad lovers who crave creaminess without sacrificing health.

Algae omega vinaigrette

Derived from algae, algal oil is an excellent source of omega-three fatty acids and calcium. To make a brain-boosting vinaigrette, whisk algal oil with apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, and minced shallots. This dressing doesn't just benefit your brain - it also helps in building stronger bones. Perfect for leafy greens or as a marinade for grilled vegetables, it's a healthy addition to any meal.

Tangy algae tahini delight

Tahini, made from nutrient-dense sesame seeds, combines beautifully with spirulina powder to create a zesty and super healthy dressing. Simply add lemon juice, garlic powder, spirulina powder to tahini and mix well. Add water to reach your desired consistency. This vibrant dressing unites the calcium goodness of sesame seeds and spirulina in one deliciously tangy blend. Perfect for drizzling over Buddha bowls or dipping fresh veggies.

Sweet seaweed serenade

Turns out, seaweed isn't just for wrapping sushi—you can grind it into a powder and use it in dressings. Just blend seaweed powder, rice vinegar, soy sauce (or tamari), sesame oil, ginger paste, and agave syrup for a tangy Asian-inspired dressing. Packed with calcium and iodine, it boosts thyroid function and adds a sweet-and-sour kick to your meals.