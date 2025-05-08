What's the story

Nature journaling provides kids with an unusual opportunity to connect with nature, all while boosting their resilience.

The practice of nature journaling promotes observation, reflection, and creativity, and aids kids in acquiring important life skills.

With nature journaling, kids can learn to deal with stress, become more confident, and develop a sense of curiosity about their surroundings.

Here's how nature journaling can be a powerful tool for building resilience in young minds.