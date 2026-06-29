5 things every beginner should know about bouldering

#3

Mental challenges in bouldering

Bouldering isn't just a physical activity, it's also a mental one. Climbers need to think critically to solve the problems they face on the wall. This requires a lot of focus, planning, and adaptability. The more you boulder, the better you get at solving problems quickly and under pressure. This skill is not just useful for climbing, but also for everyday life, as it improves your ability to think on your feet.