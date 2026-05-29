5 chic braided hairstyles for everyday wear

Braids have always been a timeless hairstyle, but they are becoming increasingly popular among millennials looking for chic and practical options. Not only are braids versatile, but they can also be styled to suit any occasion, making them the perfect choice for the modern-day individual. From casual outings to formal events, these styles are designed to give you a polished look without compromising comfort or convenience.

#1 The classic French braid The classic French braid is one of the most elegant and sophisticated styles that never goes out of fashion. It involves weaving three sections of hair together, starting from the crown and gradually adding more hair as you go down. This style is perfect for those who want a neat appearance while keeping their hair secure throughout the day. The French braid works well for both medium and long hair, making it a versatile choice for many.

#2 Bohemian fishtail braid The bohemian fishtail braid is a more relaxed, yet chic, alternative to traditional braiding techniques. It involves splitting the hair into two sections and crossing small pieces from each section over one another until you reach the end. This style gives an intricate, textured look that is perfect for casual outings or music festivals. The fishtail braid adds an element of boho charm while keeping your hair neatly styled.

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#3 Dutch braid ponytail The Dutch braid ponytail combines two popular styles into one functional, yet stylish, option. It starts with creating a Dutch braid along the scalp before tying it into a high or low ponytail at the nape of the neck. This style offers both volume and security, making it ideal for workouts or busy days when you need your hair out of your face but still want it to look polished.

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#4 Waterfall braid crown The waterfall braid crown is an enchanting style that adds a touch of elegance to any look. It involves creating cascading sections of hair that fall gracefully around your head, like a crown. This intricate design requires some practice but pays off with its stunning visual appeal, making it perfect for special occasions or when you want to feel extra glamorous without too much effort.