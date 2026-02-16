A beginner's guide to breathwork 

Breathwork is a simple yet effective way to increase relaxation and well-being. By concentrating on breathing patterns, you can reduce stress and promote mental clarity. For beginners, certain techniques can be particularly useful in getting started on the path to relaxation. Here are five beginner-friendly breathwork techniques that can easily be incorporated into your daily routine, helping you find calm and focus.

Technique 1 Diaphragmatic breathing Diaphragmatic breathing, also known as abdominal or belly breathing, involves engaging the diaphragm fully. This technique allows you to take deeper breaths, increasing oxygen intake and promoting relaxation. To practice diaphragmatic breathing, sit or lie down comfortably with one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose so that your abdomen rises more than your chest. Exhale slowly through pursed lips.

Technique 2 Box breathing Box breathing is a structured technique that involves four equal parts: inhaling, holding the breath, exhaling, and holding again before repeating the cycle. This method helps regulate breath and calm the mind by providing a clear framework to follow. Start by inhaling deeply through the nose for four counts, holding for four counts, exhaling slowly for four counts, and holding again for four counts before repeating.

Technique 3 4-7-8 breathing The 4-7-8 breathing technique focuses on controlling the breath by following a specific pattern: inhale for four seconds, hold for seven seconds, and exhale slowly over eight seconds. This method aims to reduce anxiety by focusing on extended exhalation, which activates the body's relaxation response. Practicing this technique regularly can help improve sleep quality and reduce stress levels.

Technique 4 Alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing is an ancient practice that balances energy in the body by alternating between nostrils while breathing. Start by sitting comfortably with an upright posture. Use your thumb to close off one nostril while inhaling through the other. Switch sides after each inhalation/exhalation cycle. Close off alternate nostrils each time until you've completed several cycles.