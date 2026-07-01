Mirrors can bring life back to dull interiors

Dull interiors? Try these reflective decor ideas

By Simran Jeet 03:09 pm Jul 01, 202603:09 pm

What's the story

Reflective decor can do wonders to your home by brightening up spaces and adding a touch of elegance. Using mirrors and other reflective surfaces, you can make your rooms appear larger and more inviting. This technique is especially useful for smaller homes or those looking to revamp their interiors without major renovations. Here are some practical ways to use reflective decor in your home.