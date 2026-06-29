Broccoli pesto pasta is a delightful twist on the classic Italian dish

Make broccoli taste better with these ideas

By Vinita Jain 12:22 pm Jun 29, 202612:22 pm

What's the story

Broccoli is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a number of dishes to give you a nutritious and delicious meal. Famous for its health benefits, broccoli can be used in various cuisines to make them tastier. Here are five creative ways to use broccoli in your meals, giving you a unique twist on traditional recipes. Each method highlights the adaptability of this green vegetable, making it an essential part of your diet.