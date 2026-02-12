Broccoli v/s cauliflower: Which should you consume more?

Broccoli and cauliflower are two of the most popular cruciferous vegetables, both of which are known for their health benefits. They are often compared, considering their similar appearances and nutritional profiles. While both vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals, they also differ in their specific nutrient content. Here, we take a look at the nutritional differences between broccoli and cauliflower to help you make informed dietary choices.

#1 Vitamin C content comparison Broccoli is known for its high vitamin C content, providing nearly 135% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams. Meanwhile, cauliflower also offers a good amount of vitamin C but slightly less than broccoli, at around 91% per 100 grams. Vitamin C is essential for immune function and skin health, making both vegetables great choices for boosting your nutrient intake.

#2 Fiber levels in each vegetable Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet as it promotes digestion and keeps you full. Broccoli has around 2.6 grams of fiber per 100 grams, while cauliflower has a little less, at about two grams per 100 grams. Although both provide sufficient fiber to support digestive health, broccoli gives a slight edge in fiber content.

#3 Antioxidant properties explored Both broccoli and cauliflower are packed with antioxidants that help protect cells from damage by free radicals. Broccoli is particularly high in sulforaphane, an antioxidant that has been studied for its potential health benefits. Cauliflower also has antioxidants like indole-3-carbinol, which may have health benefits as well. Including either vegetable in your diet can help you reap the benefits of these powerful compounds.

