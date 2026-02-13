Bryan Johnson launches $1M longevity plan with only 3 spots
What's the story
Bryan Johnson, a former fintech entrepreneur turned longevity expert, is offering a unique service for those looking to extend their lifespan. The program, dubbed "Immortals," comes at an annual fee of $1 million. The cost may sound steep but it promises access to the exact protocol Johnson has been following for five years in his quest for longevity.
Unique methods
Johnson's controversial methods
Johnson's unconventional approach to longevity has included some eyebrow-raising practices, like getting Botox injections in his genitals and transfusions of blood from his teenage son. Despite the lack of evidence that he can outlive other humans, Johnson remains a prominent figure in the field. He has even offered a "supported tier" of his program for $60,000 per year for those who can't afford the full package.
Program details
What's included in the 'Immortals' program?
The "Immortals" program is not just about following a diet or exercise routine. It offers a dedicated concierge team, 24/7 access to BryanAI health coach, extensive testing, continuous tracking of millions of biological data points, and the "best skin and hair protocols." Plus, you get access to the "best therapies" available on the market today.
Market demand
Rising trend in longevity treatments
The high price tag of Johnson's program hasn't deterred the ultra-wealthy from pursuing longevity. Other similar start-ups, like Biograph and Fountain Life, have also emerged in this space. Biograph's premium membership costs $15,000 per year while Fountain Life's "ultimate longevity program" comes at an annual fee of $21,500. Despite being more expensive than these alternatives, Johnson's program is still in demand due to its exclusivity (only three spots are available).