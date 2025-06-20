Make awesome gifts using recycled items, we tell you how
Crafting gifts out of recycled items is economical as well as eco-friendly.
By repurposing materials that might otherwise be discarded, you can create unique, meaningful presents.
Not only does this save money, but it also reduces waste, making for a sustainable option for gifting.
Check out these ideas for your next DIY project with the stuff already lying around at home.
Glass jars
Transforming glass jars into candle holders
Glass jars can be easily converted into decorative candle holders. Clean the jars thoroughly and remove any labels.
You can even paint them with glass paint or wrap them with twine for a rustic look. Adding embellishments like beads or ribbons enhances their appearance.
These candle holders make charming gifts and add warmth to any space.
Old CDs
Crafting coasters from old CDs
Old CDs can be turned into stylish coasters with just a little effort.
Begin by covering the shiny side of the CD with fabric or paper using glue.
You could also personalize these coasters by picking patterns according to the recipient's taste.
This easy project not only recycles old stuff but also crafts functional and beautiful home accessories.
Plastic bottles
Creating planters from plastic bottles
Plastic bottles are excellent materials for making planters.
Simply cut the bottle in half, decorate it as you like, and fill it with soil and a small plant or seeds.
These planters are ideal for herbs or small flowers and make great gifts for gardening enthusiasts or anyone wanting to add a touch of greenery to their space.
Cardboard boxes
Designing picture frames from cardboard boxes
With just a few supplies, cardboard boxes can be upcycled into picture frames.
Cut out frame shapes, decorate them with paint or fabric, and attach a backing to hold photos in place.
These frames offer an eco-friendly alternative to store-bought options while letting you customize designs according to personal preferences.
Old T-shirts
Making tote bags from old t-shirts
Old T-shirts can be turned into reusable tote bags, no sewing skills required.
Simply cut off the sleeves and neckline of the shirt and then tie some knots at the bottom hem after turning it inside out for extra strength, if desired, before flipping back right-side-out again.
These bags make for practical gifts for shopping trips or carrying essentials around town, easily.