Composting kitchen scraps is an economical way to enrich your soil without spending on fertilizers

Want a beautiful garden without overspending? Try these tips

By Vinita Jain 01:44 pm Jun 15, 202601:44 pm

What's the story

Gardening on a budget can be fun and rewarding, especially when you see your plants thriving without spending a fortune. With a few smart tricks, you can keep your garden healthy without breaking the bank. From using household items to making your own compost, these tips will help you grow vibrant plants while saving money. Here is how you can garden economically, yet effectively.