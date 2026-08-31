Bored of oats? Try these bulgur breakfast bowls
What's the story
Bulgur wheat is a versatile and nutritious whole grain that can be an excellent base for breakfast bowls. Rich in fiber, protein, and essential nutrients, bulgur makes for a filling and healthy start to the day. Here are five creative ways to use bulgur in your morning meals, each offering a unique twist on traditional breakfast options. From sweet to savory, these ideas will help you enjoy bulgur's benefits while keeping your mornings interesting.
Dish 1
Berry and almond bulgur bowl
This sweet breakfast bowl combines the goodness of bulgur with fresh berries and almonds.
Cook bulgur in almond milk for added creaminess, then top it with sliced strawberries, blueberries, and a handful of almonds.
Drizzle with honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
This bowl not only provides antioxidants from the berries, but also healthy fats from the almonds.
Dish 2
Savory spinach and feta bulgur bowl
For those who prefer savory breakfasts, try this spinach and feta bulgur bowl.
Cook bulgur with vegetable broth instead of water for extra flavor.
Stir in sauteed spinach and crumbled feta cheese once cooked. Add a pinch of salt, and pepper to taste.
This dish offers a balance of protein from the cheese and iron from the spinach.
Dish 3
Tropical coconut bulgur bowl
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with this coconut-infused bulgur bowl.
Cook bulgur in coconut milk instead of water or broth for a rich flavor profile.
Top it off with diced mango or pineapple chunks, and sprinkle shredded coconut on top for added texture.
This bowl is perfect for those who enjoy fruity flavors in their morning meal.
Dish 4
Apple cinnamon bulgur bowl
Combine the classic flavors of apple and cinnamon with nutty bulgur wheat for a warm breakfast option.
Cook bulgur with diced apples and ground cinnamon until tender. Sweeten with raisins or dried cranberries, if desired.
This comforting bowl provides fiber from both apples and bulgur, making it an excellent choice for digestive health.
Dish 5
Nutty banana bulgur bowl
This nutty banana bulgur bowl is ideal for anyone looking for a quick, yet nutritious breakfast option.
Simply add sliced bananas, walnuts or pecans, and a dash of vanilla extract to cooked bulgur.
This way, you get a good dose of potassium from bananas and omega-3 fatty acids from nuts, making it a well-balanced meal for your busy mornings.