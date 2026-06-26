Cahora Bassa Dam: Africa's most extreme bungee jump
What's the story
The Cahora Bassa Dam in Mozambique is home to one of Africa's most thrilling bungee jumping experiences. Situated on the Zambezi River, the dam offers an adrenaline-pumping leap from a height of over 100 meters. The jump gives adventurers a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape as they plunge into the air. This unique experience is not just about the thrill, but also about witnessing one of Africa's engineering marvels.
#1
The height and location
Perched at a staggering height of over 100 meters, Cahora Bassa Dam is among the highest bungee jumping spots in Africa. The dam is located in Tete Province and is famous for its massive reservoir. The jump offers an unparalleled view of the Zambezi River and the sprawling landscape around it. This height guarantees an exhilarating free fall before the jumpers are safely pulled back up.
#2
Safety measures in place
Safety is of utmost importance when it comes to bungee jumping at Cahora Bassa Dam. The operators follow strict safety protocols to ensure that every jumper is securely harnessed and briefed before taking the leap. Regular equipment checks, and adherence to international safety standards are key aspects of their operations. Jumpers can enjoy their experience with peace of mind knowing that safety comes first.
#3
Best time to visit for jumpers
The best time to visit Cahora Bassa Dam for bungee jumping is during Mozambique's dry season, which lasts from May to October. During these months, the weather is more stable, with lower chances of rain or strong winds, making it ideal for outdoor activities like bungee jumping. The clear skies also provide better visibility for jumpers as they take their plunge into this breathtaking setting.
Tip 1
Tips for first-time jumpers
First-time jumpers should arrive early to get accustomed to the surroundings and go through the necessary safety briefings. Wearing comfortable clothes that allow for free movement is recommended, along with closed shoes that do not fall off during the jump. Staying hydrated without consuming too much caffeine or heavy meals before the jump can help manage nerves and ensure a smoother experience overall.