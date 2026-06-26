Bookmark this spot

Cahora Bassa Dam: Africa's most extreme bungee jump

By Simran Jeet 02:44 pm Jun 26, 202602:44 pm

What's the story

The Cahora Bassa Dam in Mozambique is home to one of Africa's most thrilling bungee jumping experiences. Situated on the Zambezi River, the dam offers an adrenaline-pumping leap from a height of over 100 meters. The jump gives adventurers a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape as they plunge into the air. This unique experience is not just about the thrill, but also about witnessing one of Africa's engineering marvels.