Take the plunge: Bungee jumping in Tana Gorge
What's the story
Kenya's Tana River gorge provides an exhilarating bungee jumping experience unlike any other. The jump offers a stunning view of the gorge and the mighty river below. It is an ideal spot for adventure junkies looking for a thrilling experience. The jump is safe, with trained professionals overseeing the entire thing. The combination of adrenaline and breathtaking scenery makes it a must-visit for thrill-seekers.
#1
Safety measures and equipment
Safety is paramount when it comes to bungee jumping at Tana River gorge. The operators use state-of-the-art equipment and adhere to international safety standards. Before the jump, participants are given a detailed briefing on safety protocols and equipment usage. Harnesses and ropes are checked thoroughly before each jump to ensure maximum safety. This focus on safety allows adventurers to enjoy their experience without worry.
#2
Best time to visit
The best time to visit the Tana River gorge for bungee jumping is during the dry season, which usually lasts from June to September. During this time, the weather is more stable, making it perfect for outdoor activities. The clear skies give you a better view of the gorge, and surrounding landscape, as you plunge into the depths below.
#3
Cost and booking details
Bungee jumping at the Tana River Gorge costs approximately $48per person, which includes all safety gear and instructions. It is advisable to book in advance, especially during peak tourist seasons, when slots fill up quickly. Online booking platforms provide detailed information about available time slots and any special offers or discounts that may be available.
Tip 1
Tips for first-time jumpers
For first-time jumpers at Tana River gorge, it's important to wear comfortable clothing that allows for free movement during your jump. Closed shoes are recommended, as they provide better grip on platforms. Hydration is key; drink water before your jump but avoid heavy meals right before. Listen carefully during pre-jump briefings, as they provide crucial information about what to expect during your thrilling plunge into this stunning natural wonder.