Take the plunge: Bungee jumping in Tana Gorge

Kenya 's Tana River gorge provides an exhilarating bungee jumping experience unlike any other. The jump offers a stunning view of the gorge and the mighty river below. It is an ideal spot for adventure junkies looking for a thrilling experience. The jump is safe, with trained professionals overseeing the entire thing. The combination of adrenaline and breathtaking scenery makes it a must-visit for thrill-seekers.

#1 Safety measures and equipment Safety is paramount when it comes to bungee jumping at Tana River gorge. The operators use state-of-the-art equipment and adhere to international safety standards. Before the jump, participants are given a detailed briefing on safety protocols and equipment usage. Harnesses and ropes are checked thoroughly before each jump to ensure maximum safety. This focus on safety allows adventurers to enjoy their experience without worry.

#2 Best time to visit The best time to visit the Tana River gorge for bungee jumping is during the dry season, which usually lasts from June to September. During this time, the weather is more stable, making it perfect for outdoor activities. The clear skies give you a better view of the gorge, and surrounding landscape, as you plunge into the depths below.

Advertisement

#3 Cost and booking details Bungee jumping at the Tana River Gorge costs approximately $48per person, which includes all safety gear and instructions. It is advisable to book in advance, especially during peak tourist seasons, when slots fill up quickly. Online booking platforms provide detailed information about available time slots and any special offers or discounts that may be available.

Advertisement