Winter style: 5 button-up shirts you'll love 

Button-up shirts are a winter wardrobe staple, providing both style and warmth. They can be layered easily to create versatile outfits for different occasions. Be it for work or casual outings, the right button-up shirt can make all the difference. Here are five button-up shirts ideal for winter layering, each offering unique features to keep you comfortable and fashionable during the colder months.

Flannel appeal Classic flannel button-up Flannel button-up shirts are a winter favorite owing to their soft texture and warmth. Made from cotton or a cotton blend, they are perfect for layering over T-shirts or under sweaters. The plaid patterns also add a classic touch to any outfit. Available in various colors, flannel shirts can be easily paired with jeans or chinos for a laid-back yet stylish look.

Oxford elegance Oxford cloth button-down Oxford cloth button-downs are known for their durability and timeless style. Made from a heavier fabric than regular dress shirts, they make an excellent base layer in winter outfits. The button-down collar adds a touch of formality, making them suitable for both professional settings and casual wear. Pairing these shirts with a blazer or sweater makes them even more versatile.

Denim versatility Denim button-up shirt A denim button-up shirt is a versatile piece that works well as a layering option in winter wardrobes. Its robust fabric offers warmth while remaining breathable enough to wear indoors comfortably. Denim shirts look great when layered under sweaters or worn open over tees for an effortlessly cool look.

Chambray charm Chambray button-up shirt Chambray button-ups are lighter than denim but still provide enough warmth when layered smartly during winters. They come with subtle textures that add depth to your outfit without overpowering it visually. Perfect as standalone pieces too, these shirts go well with both formal trousers and casual jeans, making them an ideal choice all season long.