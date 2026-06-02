Buying a plant? Keep these questions in mind

Buying a plant can be a rewarding experience, but it's important to ask the right questions before making a purchase. Knowing the needs of different plants can help you pick one that fits your lifestyle and environment. Here are five essential questions to consider when buying a plant, ensuring it thrives in your care, and adding beauty to your space.

Light needs What are the light requirements? Different plants have different light requirements. Some need direct sunlight, while others flourish in low-light conditions. Knowing how much light your space gets will help you pick a plant that matches those conditions. For instance, succulents need lots of sunlight, while ferns do well in indirect light.

Watering needs How much water does it need? Watering needs vary widely between plant species. Some need frequent watering, while others prefer their soil to dry out between waterings. It's important to know how much water your chosen plant needs to avoid overwatering or underwatering, which can lead to health problems, or even death, of the plant.

Advertisement

Growth habit What is its growth habit? Understanding a plant's growth habit is key to planning its placement and care. Some plants grow tall and require staking or support, while others spread out and may need pruning to keep them in check. Knowing whether a plant is a climber, ground cover, or upright can help you decide where it fits best in your home or garden.

Advertisement

Pet safety Is it pet-friendly? If you have pets at home, it is important to check if the plant is safe for them. Some common houseplants can be toxic if ingested by cats or dogs. There are plenty of non-toxic options, like spider plants or Boston ferns, that make a safe choice for pet owners, without compromising on aesthetics.