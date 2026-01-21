These cabbage-fennel dishes are so delicious! 

Cabbage and fennel are two versatile vegetables that can be used in a number of dishes to add flavor and texture. While cabbage is known for its crunch, fennel lends a mild anise-like flavor. Together, they make a perfect combination that can elevate vegetarian meals. Here are five dishes that highlight the unique pairing of cabbage and fennel, giving you delicious options for your next meal.

Dish 1 Cabbage and fennel slaw A cabbage and fennel slaw is a refreshing side dish that goes with a number of main courses. Shred the cabbage and fennel thinly, then toss them with a light vinaigrette of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. This slaw is perfect for summer barbecues or as a crunchy topping for sandwiches. The crisp texture of cabbage goes perfectly with the subtle sweetness of fennel.

Dish 2 Stir-fried cabbage with fennel seeds Stir-frying cabbage with fennel seeds makes for a quick and flavorful dish. Heat some oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, and let them pop before adding sliced cabbage. Add crushed fennel seeds for an aromatic touch. Stir-fry until the cabbage is tender but still retains its crunchiness. This dish can be served as a main course or a side.

Dish 3 Roasted vegetables with cabbage and fennel Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of vegetables, making it an ideal cooking method for cabbage and fennel. Cut both vegetables into wedges or chunks, toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary. Roast in the oven until golden brown and caramelized on the edges. This hearty dish can be enjoyed on its own or paired with grains like quinoa or rice.

Dish 4 Cabbage soup infused with fennel A comforting bowl of soup can be made by simmering chopped cabbage in vegetable broth with sliced fennel bulbs. Add onions, garlic, carrots, and potatoes if you like, for added depth of flavor. Season with bay leaves, thyme, salt, and pepper to taste. Serve hot with crusty bread on the side, making it perfect for chilly days.