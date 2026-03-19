Cabbage poultice: A natural remedy for joint pain

Cabbage poultice is an age-old natural remedy that many believe can relieve joint pain. The method involves using cabbage leaves as a compress on the affected area. The practice is based on the idea that certain compounds in cabbage may have anti-inflammatory effects. While scientific evidence supporting this is limited, many swear by its soothing properties. Here's a look at how cabbage poultice is used and its potential benefits.

Preparation How to prepare a cabbage poultice To prepare a cabbage poultice, start by removing the core from fresh cabbage leaves. Gently bruise them with a rolling pin or similar tool until they soften and release some juices. Place the bruised leaves directly onto the skin over the painful joint area. Secure them in place with a bandage or cloth strip for about 30 minutes to an hour.

Benefits Potential benefits of cabbage poultice Cabbage contains compounds like sinigrin and indole-3-carbinol, which are believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. Some users report reduced swelling and discomfort when using cabbage poultices regularly on affected joints. The coolness of the leaves may also provide immediate relief by numbing pain sensations temporarily.

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Usage frequency Frequency of application For best results, apply the cabbage poultice two to three times a day, depending on the severity of your joint pain. Consistent application may help in managing symptoms better over time. However, it's important not to leave it on for too long as prolonged exposure can cause skin irritation.

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