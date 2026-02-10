Drinking coffee or tea daily may lower dementia risk: Study

A recent study has revealed that drinking caffeinated coffee or tea on a daily basis is associated with better cognitive health in the long run. The research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), found that midlife coffee drinkers had an 18% lower risk of developing dementia later in life. Tea drinkers also benefited from a 14% lower risk, according to Dr. Daniel Wang from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Medical School in Boston.

Study details Study based on data from over 130,000 participants The study was based on data from over 130,000 participants in the Nurses's Health Study and Health Professionals Follow-up Study. Unlike caffeinated coffee and tea, decaffeinated options did not show the same cognitive health benefits. This suggests that caffeine may play a crucial role in these potential health benefits.

Health benefits Evidence suggests link between caffeine intake, healthier aging The study adds to existing research linking caffeinated coffee to healthier aging and a reduced risk of heart disease. However, Dr. David Kao from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical School cautioned against changing caffeine consumption habits based solely on this study. He emphasized that while the evidence suggests a link between caffeine intake and healthier aging, it doesn't definitively prove causation.

Advertisement

Contributing factors Other factors may contribute to healthier aging Dr. Kao also pointed out that other factors such as diet, socioeconomic status, and common healthy behaviors could contribute to the link between caffeine intake and healthier aging. He stressed that while it may seem logical to increase caffeine intake based on studies like this one, the evidence isn't strong enough to warrant such changes in behavior.

Advertisement

Additional benefits Coffee, tea packed with bioactive compounds Caffeine isn't the only beneficial compound in coffee and tea. These beverages are packed with bioactive compounds that can influence inflammation, glucose metabolism, vascular function, and oxidative stress. Coffee has been shown to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and mitigate oxidative stress (which can cause cell and tissue damage), all of which contribute positively to physical signs of aging.