Calcium is often touted as the ultimate nutrient for healthy bones, but how much of it is actually true? While calcium is important for bone health, it isn't the only nutrient that matters. This article delves into the role of calcium in bone health, and what other nutrients are equally important. Knowing this can help you make better dietary choices for stronger bones.

Drive 1 The role of vitamin D Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption in the body. Without enough vitamin D, your body can't absorb calcium properly, which can lead to weaker bones. You can get vitamin D from sunlight exposure, certain foods like fatty fish, and fortified dairy products. Making sure you get enough vitamin D is as important as getting enough calcium.

Drive 2 Importance of magnesium Magnesium is another important mineral that contributes to bone health. It helps convert vitamin D into its active form, which in turn helps absorb calcium. A magnesium deficiency can lead to an imbalance of calcium in the body, making bones more prone to fractures. You can find magnesium in nuts, seeds, whole grains, and leafy green vegetables.

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Drive 3 Role of phosphorus Phosphorus works in tandem with calcium to form bones and teeth. It makes up roughly 85% of the phosphorus in our body, which is why it's important to keep a balance between these two minerals. Too much phosphorus without enough calcium can weaken bones over time. Dairy products and legumes are good sources of phosphorus.

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