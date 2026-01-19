Improve your calcium intake with these leafy greens

If you're looking for plant-based sources of calcium, leafy greens are a great option. These greens are not just versatile but also packed with essential nutrients. For beginners, knowing which greens can give you the best calcium intake is important. Here, we take a look at some of the best leafy greens that can help you meet your calcium needs without dairy products.

#1 Kale: A nutrient powerhouse Kale is one of the most popular leafy greens, and for good reason. It is loaded with calcium, with one cup of cooked kale providing around 10% of the daily recommended intake for adults. It is also rich in vitamin K and vitamin C, which promote bone health and immunity. You can add it to salads, smoothies, or soups to reap its benefits.

#2 Spinach: Versatile and nutritious Spinach is another versatile green that provides a decent amount of calcium. One cup of cooked spinach gives about 6% of the daily recommended intake of calcium. It is also packed with iron and magnesium, which are important for energy production and muscle function. Spinach can be easily added to various dishes like pastas or stir-fries.

Advertisement

#3 Collard greens: A Southern staple Collard greens are a staple in Southern cuisine and are also a great source of calcium. One cup cooked collard greens offers about 14% of the daily recommended intake of calcium. They are also rich in fiber, which promotes digestive health. You can enjoy collard greens by sauteing them with garlic or adding them to vegetable stews.

Advertisement

#4 Swiss chard: Colorful and calcium-rich Swiss chard is known for its vibrant colors and nutritional benefits. One cup cooked Swiss chard provides about 10% of the daily recommended intake for calcium. It is also high in antioxidants that protect cells from damage. Swiss chard can be used as a base for salads or cooked as a side dish with lemon juice for added flavor.