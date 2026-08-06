Score healthier-looking skin with calendula oil
What's the story
African beauty secrets are always sought after for their natural and effective skincare solutions. One such secret is the use of calendula oil, which has been used for centuries. Extracted from the marigold flower, calendula oil is known for its soothing and healing properties. It can be a great addition to your skincare routine, giving you a radiant complexion without any harsh chemicals. Here are five ways to use calendula oil for glowing skin.
Tip 1
Soothing facial cleanser
Calendula oil makes for an excellent facial cleanser, as it gently removes dirt and impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils.
Just mix a few drops of calendula oil with warm water and massage it onto your face in circular motions. Rinse with cool water to reveal clean and refreshed skin.
This simple step can help maintain your skin's natural balance while promoting a healthy glow.
Tip 2
Hydrating facial mask
A hydrating facial mask with calendula oil can work wonders for dry or dull skin.
Mix two tablespoons of honey with three drops of calendula oil to make a paste.
Apply it evenly on your face, and let it sit for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.
This mask will not only hydrate your skin but also enhance its elasticity, giving you a youthful appearance.
Tip 3
Calming massage oil
Using calendula oil as a massage oil can help calm irritated or sensitive skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties make it perfect for reducing redness and swelling.
Just add five drops of calendula oil to your favorite carrier oil, like almond or jojoba oil, and massage gently onto affected areas in upward strokes.
Regular use can significantly improve skin texture and reduce signs of irritation.
Tip 4
Nourishing body lotion
Incorporating calendula oil into your body lotion can provide deep nourishment to your skin, especially during dry seasons.
Simply add 10 drops of calendula oil into an unscented body lotion bottle, and shake well before use.
Apply generously all over the body after showering to lock in moisture effectively, while leaving you with soft, supple skin throughout the day.
Tip 5
Revitalizing hair treatment
Calendula oil is not just good for the skin, but also for the hair. It strengthens the hair strands and promotes scalp health.
For a revitalizing hair treatment, mix two tablespoons of coconut oil with five drops of calendula oil.
Apply it directly onto your scalp and hair, massaging gently. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing with shampoo.
This treatment promotes healthier-looking hair and scalp.