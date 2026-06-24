Camel racing is deeply rooted in Egyptian culture

Camel racing in Egypt: A timeless desert sport

By Simran Jeet 02:43 pm Jun 24, 202602:43 pm

What's the story

If you are looking for a unique adventure, camel racing in Egypt is just the thing for you. This traditional sport, which has been a part of Egyptian culture for centuries, gives you a chance to witness the desert's beauty and the thrill of competition. From the excitement of the race to the serene surroundings, camel racing is an unforgettable experience for anyone looking for something different.