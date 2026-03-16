Canada's Atlantic coast: 5 cultural towns worth visiting

Canada 's Atlantic coast is dotted with quaint towns that are steeped in history and culture. These towns are ideal for a laid-back vacation, away from the hustle and bustle of the big cities. With their unique architecture, museums, and local markets, they offer a glimpse into Canada's maritime past. Here are five such towns that promise an enriching experience to history and culture enthusiasts.

#1 Lunenburg: A UNESCO World Heritage site Lunenburg is famous for its well-preserved colonial buildings and colorful waterfront. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it offers visitors a chance to step back in time with its traditional shipbuilding industry. The town also features the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic, which highlights the importance of fishing to the region's history. Walking tours are a great way to explore Lunenburg's cobblestone streets and learn about its maritime heritage.

#2 St. Andrews by-the-Sea: Victorian charm St. Andrews by-the-Sea is famous for its Victorian architecture and stunning coastal views. This historic town is home to several preserved buildings from the 19th century, giving visitors a glimpse into Canada's past. The Kingsbrae Garden provides a peaceful retreat with its beautiful landscapes, while the Charlotte County Archives offer insights into local history. Visitors can also enjoy whale watching tours off the Bay of Fundy.

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#3 Mahone Bay: Quaint coastal beauty Mahone Bay is famous for its picturesque views, dotted with three iconic churches on the waterfront. The town celebrates its maritime culture with the annual Mahone Bay Pirate Festival and Regatta. Visitors can explore local artisan shops or take boat tours around nearby islands. The nearby Oak Island Museum also attracts treasure hunters interested in the legendary Oak Island mystery.

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#4 Shelburne: Loyalist Heritage Town Shelburne is one of Canada's best-preserved Loyalist towns, with over 400 heritage buildings from the late 18th century. The Shelburne Museum Complex gives an insight into Loyalist life through exhibits and reenactments. Visitors can also walk along the Historic Shelburne Waterfront Walkway or visit nearby beaches for some relaxation.