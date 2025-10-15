Canada's most beautiful mountain ranges: A list

Canada is home to some of the world's most stunning mountain ranges, many of which remain unexplored by tourists. These hidden gems can be explored through a unique train journey, giving travelers a chance to witness the natural beauty of these regions up close. From the majestic peaks to lush valleys, these secret mountains promise an unforgettable experience for those willing to venture off the beaten path.

#1 Discovering the Selkirk Mountains The Selkirk Mountains are a part of the Columbia Mountains in British Columbia. Famous for their rugged terrain and breathtaking views, they are a paradise for nature lovers. The train journey through this region offers panoramic views of snow-capped peaks and dense forests. Travelers can also spot wildlife such as elk and bears in their natural habitat.

#2 Exploring the Purcell Range Another hidden gem is the Purcell Range, which lies south of the Selkirks. The range is famous for its dramatic landscapes and rich biodiversity. The train ride through this area gives you a chance to see glaciers, alpine meadows, and crystal-clear lakes. The Purcells are also home to several hiking trails that allow visitors to explore its pristine wilderness.

#3 Venturing into Monashee Mountains The Monashee Mountains are a lesser-known range that runs parallel to the Selkirks. Famous for their rugged beauty and remote location, they are a perfect destination for adventurers. The train journey through this region offers stunning views of jagged peaks and deep valleys. The Monashees are also home to several hidden lakes, making them a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts.