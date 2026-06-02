Most scenic hikes in the Canadian Rockies: A list

The Canadian Rockies are famous for their breathtaking landscapes and amazing hiking trails. For nature lovers, these trails provide an opportunity to explore the diverse ecosystems and stunning vistas of the region. From easy walks to challenging hikes, the Rockies have something for everyone. Here are five must-visit hiking trails that promise an unforgettable experience in this majestic part of the world.

#1 Moraine Lake Trail Moraine Lake Trail is famous for its stunning views of the Ten Peaks. The trail is around four kilometers long and offers moderate difficulty, making it ideal for most hikers. As you walk through this trail, you will be greeted with lush forests and the crystal-clear waters of Moraine Lake. The best time to visit is during summer when wildflowers are in full bloom.

#2 Plain of Six Glaciers hike The Plain of Six Glaciers Hike is a favorite among those looking for a longer trek with breathtaking views. This 14-kilometer round-trip hike starts from Lake Louise and takes you through alpine meadows and rocky terrains, giving you a glimpse of several glaciers up close. Hikers can enjoy panoramic views from several lookout points along the way.

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#3 Johnston Canyon Icewalk The Johnston Canyon Icewalk is a unique winter hike that takes you through frozen waterfalls and icy landscapes. This trail is approximately three kilometers long one way and is accessible only during winter months when the canyon freezes over. The icewalk offers a surreal experience as you walk on ice formations created by natural processes over time.

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#4 Iceline Trail adventure The Iceline Trail is a challenging hike that rewards you with stunning views of glaciers, waterfalls, and alpine meadows. Spanning over 20 kilometers, this trail takes you through diverse terrains, from dense forests to rocky ridges. Hikers are advised to be well-prepared with proper gear, as weather conditions can change rapidly in higher elevations.