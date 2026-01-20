Canoeing v/s roller skating: Which is better for joint mobility?

Canoeing and roller skating are two popular activities that promise to improve joint mobility. While both exercises are low-impact, they work different muscle groups and joints. Knowing how each activity affects your joints can help you pick the right one for your fitness goals. Here's a look at the benefits of canoeing and roller skating on your joint health.

#1 Canoeing's impact on joints Canoeing is a great upper body workout. It mainly works the shoulders, arms, and back, which improves flexibility and strength in those areas. The repetitive motion of paddling helps lubricate the joints, reducing stiffness over time. Canoeing also engages the core muscles, which helps with overall stability and balance. This activity is especially good for people looking to improve their upper body mobility without putting too much strain on their knees or hips.

#2 Roller skating benefits for mobility Roller skating is a great cardiovascular workout that works the lower body. It works the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes, making them stronger and more flexible. The rhythmic movement of skating improves coordination and balance while also working the joints in a gentle way. Roller skating can be especially beneficial for those looking to improve their hip and knee joint health while enjoying an aerobic workout.

#3 Comparing calorie burn rates When it comes to calorie burn, both canoeing and roller skating are effective in their own ways. Canoeing at a moderate pace can burn around 300 calories per hour for an average person, depending on weight and intensity levels. Roller skating at a moderate pace can burn around 600 calories per hour due to its higher intensity level as it engages more muscle groups simultaneously.

