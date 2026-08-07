The right way to wash your canvas sneakers
What's the story
Canvas sneakers are a wardrobe staple, thanks to their versatility and comfort. But keeping them clean can be a task. With the right washing techniques, you can keep your canvas sneakers looking fresh without damaging them. Here are five practical tips to wash your canvas sneakers effectively, ensuring they remain in good condition for longer.
Tip 1
Remove laces and insoles first
Before you begin washing your canvas sneakers, make sure to remove the laces and insoles. This will ensure that all parts of the shoe are cleaned properly.
You can wash the laces separately by placing them in a mesh bag and putting them in the washing machine with similar colors.
The insoles can be cleaned by hand with mild soap and water.
Tip 2
Use mild detergent only
When it comes to washing canvas sneakers, always use mild detergent. Harsh chemicals can damage the fabric and colors of the shoes.
A small amount of liquid detergent is enough to get rid of dirt and stains.
Avoid bleach or any strong cleaning agents as they may cause discoloration or weaken the material.
Tip 3
Hand wash for best results
Hand washing is usually the best way to clean canvas sneakers without damaging them.
Use a soft brush or cloth dipped in soapy water to gently scrub the surface of the shoes.
Pay attention to areas with stubborn stains or dirt buildup.
Rinse thoroughly with clean water to remove any soap residue.
Tip 4
Air dry naturally
After washing your canvas sneakers, let them air dry naturally instead of putting them in direct sunlight or using heat sources like hair dryers.
Heat can warp shoe structure and fade colors over time.
Stuffing them with newspaper can help maintain shape as they dry.
Tip 5
Avoid frequent washing
While regular cleaning is important, avoid frequent washes as it may wear out the fabric of your canvas sneakers.
Instead, spot clean minor stains as they happen between full washes.
This way, you can keep your shoes looking good without compromising on their longevity.