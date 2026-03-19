Canyoning in Africa: 5 spots for breathtaking views

Africa 's diverse landscapes provide some of the most exciting canyoning experiences in the world. From steep cliffs to hidden waterfalls, the continent has a lot to offer for adventure lovers. Be it an expert or a novice, these African canyons will give you an unforgettable experience. Here are five must-visit canyoning spots in Africa that promise thrills and breathtaking views.

Tugela Falls Lesotho's Tugela Falls Tugela Falls in Lesotho is one of the highest waterfalls in the world. The canyoning experience here involves trekking through rugged terrain and descending into lush valleys. The falls are located in Royal Natal National Park, which is famous for its dramatic landscapes and rich biodiversity. Canyoning at Tugela Falls gives you an opportunity to witness stunning views while navigating through challenging routes.

Drakensberg Mountains South Africa's Drakensberg Mountains The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa provide a range of canyoning opportunities for adventurers. The region is characterized by towering peaks, deep gorges, and crystal-clear streams. Canyoning here includes rappelling down waterfalls, crossing rivers, and exploring narrow passages carved by centuries of water flow. The Drakensberg's diverse terrain makes it an ideal destination for both beginners and seasoned canyoners.

Advertisement

Fish River Canyon Namibia's Fish River Canyon Namibia's Fish River Canyon is one of the largest canyons in the world, stretching over 160 kilometers. This massive canyon offers an exhilarating experience with its steep cliffs and winding paths. Canyoning in this area involves hiking along ancient trails while enjoying panoramic views of the canyon's intricate formations. The Fish River Canyon is a testament to nature's power and beauty.

Advertisement

Todra Gorge Morocco's Todra Gorge Todra Gorge in Morocco is famous for its towering limestone walls that rise dramatically above a narrow riverbed. This picturesque location offers thrilling canyoning adventures as adventurers navigate through tight crevices and rappel down rocky faces into cool waters below. The vibrant colors of the gorge make it a visually stunning backdrop for any outdoor enthusiast looking for excitement amidst natural beauty.