Lesotho is home to some stunning waterfalls!

Lesotho, a tiny landlocked country in Southern Africa, is home to some of the most stunning and least explored waterfalls. These natural beauties are perfect for canyoning adventures, giving you a thrilling mix of water, rock, and lush greenery. From the towering heights to the hidden gems, Lesotho's waterfalls are a must-visit for adventure junkies. Here's a look at these hidden waterfalls and what makes them special.

#1 Maletsunyane Falls: A towering marvel Maletsunyane Falls is one of Africa's highest single-drop waterfalls at 192 meters. Located near Semonkong village, this majestic fall is a sight to behold. The area around the falls offers opportunities for abseiling and rock climbing, making it a favorite among thrill-seekers. The journey to the falls involves scenic hikes through rugged terrain, giving you breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

#2 Tsoelikana Falls: A hidden gem Tsoelikana Falls is a lesser-known waterfall in Lesotho but equally stunning. Tucked away in a remote area, it requires some effort to reach but rewards visitors with its pristine beauty. The waterfall cascades down rocky cliffs into a serene pool below, ideal for swimming or relaxing by its side. The surrounding area is rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers.

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#3 Sani Pass: Gateway to adventure Sani Pass is not just a route but an adventure in itself, connecting South Africa and Lesotho through dramatic mountain landscapes. While traveling through this pass, you will come across several waterfalls along the way, including some hidden ones off the beaten path. The pass offers opportunities for hiking and exploring local villages, giving you a glimpse of Basotho culture.

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