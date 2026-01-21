Canyoning in Morocco's Akchour Gorge: A guide

Nestled in the Rif Mountains of Morocco , Akchour Gorge is a hidden gem for canyoning enthusiasts. With its stunning landscapes and challenging terrains, it offers an unforgettable experience for adventurers. The gorge features crystal-clear waters, towering cliffs, and lush vegetation, making it an ideal spot for those looking to explore the great outdoors. Whether you're a seasoned canyoning expert or a novice seeking adventure, Akchour Gorge has something to offer.

#1 Getting to Akchour Gorge Reaching Akchour Gorge is relatively easy from Chefchaouen, which is about 30 kilometers away. You can either hire a taxi or drive your own vehicle to reach the gorge. The journey takes about 45 minutes and offers stunning views of the Rif Mountains along the way. Once you reach the entrance of the gorge, be prepared for a short hike before you start your canyoning adventure.

#2 Best time for canyoning The best time to visit Akchour Gorge for canyoning is during spring and autumn, when the weather is pleasant and water levels are ideal. Summers can be hot with temperatures soaring above 30 degrees Celsius, while winters may bring rain that can make the trails slippery. Planning your trip during these seasons ensures a safer and more enjoyable experience.

Advertisement

#3 Essential gear for canyoning Before you head out to Akchour Gorge, make sure you have the right gear to have a safe and fun time. A good pair of water-resistant shoes with a strong grip is a must to avoid slipping on wet rocks. A helmet is also a must as it protects you from falling debris. A wetsuit may be required if you plan on swimming through chilly waters.

Advertisement