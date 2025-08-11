Kayaking in Cape Verde: The ultimate guide

Cape Verde, an archipelago off northwest coast of Africa , is a paradise for kayaking lovers with its stunning landscapes and vibrant waters. Apart from a perfect blend of African and Portuguese influences, the destination also promises thrilling water adventures. Be it the serene bays or hidden coves, kayaking in Cape Verde is fun. But knowing some safety tips is important to enjoy it all.

Timing Best time for kayaking in Cape Verde The best time to opt for Cape Verde kayaking is between November and June, when the weather is most pleasant. During these months, the sea remains relatively calm, making it safe for paddlers of all levels. The temperature ranges between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius, offering the perfect weather for excursions. Staying clear of the rainy season ensures clearer skies and relatively stable water.

Equipment Choosing suitable equipment Picking the right equipment is crucial for a successful kayaking trip. Make sure your kayak has appropriate features such as stability and durability against waves to be suitable for ocean paddling. A life jacket is a must as it greatly enhances safety on water. You can also carry a waterproof bag to keep your valuables from getting wet on your adventure.

Water conditions Understanding local water conditions Familiarizing yourself with local water conditions before heading out is key to avoiding surprise challenges. Pay attention to tide schedules as they can significantly affect currents around islands. Wind patterns also play an important part; strong winds may create rougher seas, which could be difficult even for seasoned kayakers.