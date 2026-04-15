How carbohydrates affect your daily energy

Carbohydrates have been the subject of much debate when it comes to energy levels. While some say carbs are the key to staying energetic, others say they make you lethargic. This article delves into the science behind carbohydrates and their effect on energy, debunking myths with facts. Knowing how carbs work can help you make better dietary choices for sustained energy.

Carb types Understanding carbohydrate types Carbohydrates are classified into simple and complex carbs. Simple carbs are sugars that are absorbed quickly by the body, giving a quick energy boost. Complex carbs, on the other hand, are made of longer chains of sugar molecules and take longer to digest, giving a steady flow of energy. Knowing these differences can help you choose the right kind of carb for your energy needs.

Fiber's impact The role of fiber in energy Fiber, a type of complex carbohydrate, plays an important role in energy regulation. Unlike other carbs, fiber is not digested by the body but helps in maintaining blood sugar levels by slowing down digestion. This helps in keeping you energized for longer periods, without the sudden spikes and crashes associated with simple sugars.

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Glycemic index Glycemic index: A key factor The glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly foods raise blood sugar levels after consumption. Foods with high GI values cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, followed by quick drops that can lead to feelings of fatigue or sluggishness. Low-GI foods provide more gradual increases in blood sugar, supporting sustained energy throughout the day.

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