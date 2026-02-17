5 cardigans that can elevate your office style 

Winter office wear can be tricky, but cardigans are here to rescue you. These versatile pieces give you warmth and style, making them perfect for the office. Be it a formal meeting or a casual Friday, cardigans can be paired with almost anything to up your look. Here are five winter cardigan styles that will elevate your office wear this season.

#1 Classic button-up cardigan The classic button-up cardigan is a timeless piece that never goes out of style. It is usually made from wool or cotton blends, which makes it warm yet breathable. The button-up front allows you to wear it open over a blouse or closed for a more polished look. Available in various colors and patterns, this cardigan can be easily matched with different office outfits.

#2 Longline cardigan Longline cardigans are perfect for those who want extra coverage and warmth during winter months. Falling below the hips, these cardigans give a sleek silhouette that goes well with tailored pants or skirts. They are usually made of lightweight materials like acrylic blends that provide comfort without compromising on style.

#3 Chunky knit cardigan For the ones who want to make a statement, chunky knit cardigans are the way to go. These cardigans are characterized by their thick texture and oversized fit, giving a relaxed vibe to formal attire. They are perfect for layering over simple tops and trousers, adding depth to your outfit while keeping you warm.

#4 Open front cardigan Open front cardigans are all about convenience and style. Without buttons or zippers, they are easy to wear and perfect for layering. They look great with high-waisted pants or pencil skirts, creating an elegant look. Perfect for any office environment, they are versatile and stylish.